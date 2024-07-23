Dr. Laurence White: The New Nazism and the American Church’s Sin of Silence

This is Trunews for July 23, 2024. I'm Doc Burkhart, and I'm sitting in for Trunews host and founder Rick Wiles.





Today, we present an interview from February 2015, in which Rick spoke with Dr. Laurence White. Pastor White has served as Senior Pastor of Our Savior Lutheran Church since June of 1981. Pastor White is a regular speaker for national pro-life, pro-family organizations across America. In that connection, he has had the opportunity to address millions of Americans through national radio and television broadcasts and has spoken to nearly 20,000 pastors across the nation.





Germany was the cradle of the Protestant Reformation, a movement that championed individual conscience and moral integrity. Yet, by the 1930s, it succumbed to the horrors of Nazism. How did this transformation occur? What role did the German Church play, particularly in its failure to speak out against the rising tide of evil? And looking at the current political climate, is America at risk of following a similar path towards extremism?





On today's episode of Trunews, Dr. Laurence White and Rick Wiles discuss the New Nazism and the American Church's sin of silence. Here is that interview.





Doc Burkhart Airdate 07/23/2024





