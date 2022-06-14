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Supreme Court Decision on Abortion Could Be Announced on Wed as Authorities Prepare for Protests
“No decision today but the next Supreme Court opinion day is on Wednesday. That could be the day when we find out the future of Roe v. Wade which has granted women a right to an abortion for the last 50 years in this country.”