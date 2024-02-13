House of Flame and Shadow: You want to become a God? Thou Art That!

Source: Lalita Karoli "House of Flame and Shadow"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPSsJqQJqq4
[email protected] only sovereign are accepted for sessions
https://vimeo.com/user92305187 Her Vimeo account is "galactic astrology"
Immanuel Velikovsky "Worlds in Collision" http://tinyurl.com/63cdpthd
Michael Talbot "The Bog" http://tinyurl.com/25rafr4d
Miranda Aldhouse-Green "Bog Bodies Uncovered: Solving Europe's Ancient Mystery"
Rave babies link: "The cycle of the Sleeping Phoenix 2027— what will happen to our planet?"
https://bashny.net/t/en/354751
Angeliki S. Anagnostou-Kalogera "Can You Stand The Truth? The Chronicle of Man's Imprisonment: Last Call!" https://tinyurl.com/4z2bca4b
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.