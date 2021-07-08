Parents of Children Killed in a School Fire Accident Demonstrated Demanding To See the Victims’ Remains and Government’s Full Investigation

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On June 26, the parents of the children who were killed in the fire incident at Zhenxing Martial Arts School in North Street, Yuannang Town, Zhecheng County, Henan Province, underwent a demonstration, demanding to see the children’s remains, asking the government to find out the truth, publish the truth, and give the parents an explanation. They shouted slogans: “On-site handling! Zhenxing Martial Arts School, return my child!”