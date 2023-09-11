Create New Account
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

The Syrian Ministry of Defense publishes a two-minute clip of artillery, missile and air strikes on militant positions in Jebel al-Zawiya in the south of Idlib province. The video shows the arrival of concrete-piercing bombs in underground shelters dug by terrorists in the hills over many years.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

