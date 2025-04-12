Full Leaked Audio: AIPAC leader boasts of special ‘access’ to top Trump natsec officials in leaked audio - from Max Blumenthal, April 9

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AIPAC leader boasts of special ‘access’ to top Trump natsec officials in leaked audio
Max Blumenthal· at 'The Grayzone', April 9, 2025
During an off-the-record panel, AIPAC’s CEO detailed his organization’s grooming of Trump’s top national security officials, and how his group’s “access” ensures they continue to follow Israel’s agenda.
Cynthia... a partial clip posted here on the 10th.