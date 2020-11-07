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NO VENIMOS DEL LATIN - WE DO NOT COME FROM LATIN
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598 views • November 07, 2020
Entrevista con Camen Jimenez Huertas en la que expone la teoría de que las lenguas romances comparten una tipología lingüística que nos remite a un encesto común que no pasa por el latín.
Carmen Jimenez Huertas es lingüista, filóloga, escritora e investigadora de la lengua.
http://carmejhuertas.blogspot.com
Un reportaje de Alícia Ninou
https://timefortruth.es
Carmen Jimenez Huertas es lingüista, filóloga, escritora e investigadora de la lengua.
http://carmejhuertas.blogspot.com
Un reportaje de Alícia Ninou
https://timefortruth.es
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