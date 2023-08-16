BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FREAKY! AI Robot Addresses the House of Lords - Humans Soon to be REPLACED
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
2070 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
2198 views • August 16, 2023

FREAKY! AI Robot Addresses the House of Lords - Humans Soon to be REPLACED


Must See!


The creator Aiden Meller says he was inspired by none other than transhumanist and WEF top advisor Yuval Noah Harari.


"The thing that I keep coming back to over and over, and throughout the entire time right from the beginning, is actually Yuval Noah Harari’s work on hacking a human. The biggest that I have seen which is absolutely – takes me to my core, is actually not so much how human-like Ai-Da is but how robotic we are; In actual fact, in light of the fact that we are habitual we’ll be able to then predict what we’ll be starting to do. And that’s where, as an apocalyptic vision, of what this enormous data and insight can give us."




While robots and AI will more than likely replace the workload for humanity heading in the future, the REAL agenda at its core is to get people plugged into the grid and turn them into cyborgs.

Keywords
ai robotaddresses thehouse of lords - humanssoon to be replaced
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
European Study Finds Pesticide Mixtures Affect Soil Microbes in Both Organic and Conventional Fields

European Study Finds Pesticide Mixtures Affect Soil Microbes in Both Organic and Conventional Fields

Coco Somers
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

Belle Carter
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
Prologium Begins Mass Production of Its Solid-State Battery in Taiwan

Prologium Begins Mass Production of Its Solid-State Battery in Taiwan

Edison Reed
The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer&#8217;s long before memory fails

The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer’s long before memory fails

Willow Tohi
Unpublished Amish Autism Study Cited by Trump Raises Questions Over Missing Vaccination Data

Unpublished Amish Autism Study Cited by Trump Raises Questions Over Missing Vaccination Data

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy