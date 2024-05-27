WHO: Lessons from History

The World Health Assembly is convening in Geneva for the 77th time today (27th May 2024). How many of the State representatives present are aware that the WHO has a long and scandalous history of doing the bidding for reckless pharmaceutical giants? Who will hold the WHO accountable for its advice to push poorly tested and even lethal drugs down nations throats? We will remind of this till justice is served. This article was researched and written by VeryOfficialNews.substack.com, find all sources below.