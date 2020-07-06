White Slavery - The privilege they erased from history.

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The straight up erasing and twisted of true history has happened on a variety of topics of course, but specifically the topic of slavery has been erased and retold in a way that points to another agenda that has been set up. Who gains and who is set to lose are the questions we need to ask.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwN-Pdfd-Qo
Dana Ashlie YT Channel
Related, see also :
Dr. Tony Martin & David Irving - The Jewish Role In The African Slave Trade
https://www.brighteon.com/621ec6c8-2c73-490e-b944-6677d3dff4a4