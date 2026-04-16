Barbara Lerner Spectre: A Key Figure in Coordinated Jewish Efforts to Transform Western Societies

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Barbara Lerner Spectre is portrayed as an influential educator and advocate for multiculturalism in Europe, with roots in American academia, Israeli institutions, and founding Paideia in Sweden. Her work focuses on Jewish studies, cultural renewal, and promoting diversity through education and networks.
Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News and Substack
#BarbaraLernerSpectre #Multiculturalism #JewishEducation #CulturalRenewal #EuropeanDiversity
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