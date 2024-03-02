And all that dwell upon the Earth shall worship the Beast...

I often wondered how this would happen. This video explains how it`s to be done. Revelation 13:8 "And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world."

This video explains how it`s done. Through the vaccinations they will remove people`s ability to resist. They will overwrite people`s autobiographical memories and install the narrative of the Beast System on their minds. People won`t have the ability to resist, their minds will be totally influenced by the new system. A.I. will provide the narrative and that ties in with Revelation 13: 15" And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed."Dr. Michael Nehls, author of The Indoctrinated Brain, reveals terrifying blueprint for the globalist assault on your neurology





- Alzheimer's disease and its causes with Dr. Michael Nels. (0:00)

- Vitamin D deficiency and its impact on cognitive function. (4:02)

- The Hippocampus and Memory Formation. (9:08)

- AI, cognitive decline, and neurogenesis. (15:24)

- Neurogenesis and psychological resilience. (21:09)

- Mental energy and cognitive function. (25:03)

- Cognitive immune system and media manipulation. (34:51)

- Brain development, resilience, and IQ. (39:06)

- Brain health and hippocampus shrinkage. (43:53)

- Hormone oxytocin and its role in social bonding and memory. (48:44)

- Fear mongering and its effects on the brain. (56:01)

- COVID-19 vaccine's impact on brain function. (1:06:46)

- Lithium's role in brain development and Alzheimer's prevention. (1:11:49)

- Manipulation of the brain through narratives and vaccines. (1:19:22)

- Lithium, vitamin D, and aluminum's impact on neurology. (1:28:53)

- Healthy instant meals and preparedness products. (1:39:29)





To learn more, visit: https://michael-nehls.com/