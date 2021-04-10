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JOE BIDEN'S AMERICA_ One Nation Under Davos _ Remnant TV
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40 views • April 10, 2021
In this week's episode of The Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt hits the following hot topics:
- President Biden's super spiritual Easter message. LOL
- Pope Francis calls on the IMF & World Bank to establish a global governing body.
- Matt Damon: The Davos/Great Reset guy.
- Klaus Schwab grew up in Nazi Germany. So why is he still into eugenics?
- Is the Fourth Industrial Revolution the Fourth Reich?
- Question for Democrats: Do you hate America?
- Biden's Infrastructure Plan: Smart roads for smart cars. (Driving your own car, RIP)
- 'Build Back Better'--what does it really mean?
- Is the Great Reset just another wild conspiracy theory?
- Excerpts from the 3 books by Klaus Schwab. You ready for the future?
- Hopeful Sign: Remember when homeschooling was illegal? God intervened and now the whole world is home-schooling.
The Great Reset: Davos & the Plot to Cancel Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb9jRqgDOJ8
Stay Connected to RTV. Sign up for Michael Matt’s E-blast: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today/free-remnant-updates
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- President Biden's super spiritual Easter message. LOL
- Pope Francis calls on the IMF & World Bank to establish a global governing body.
- Matt Damon: The Davos/Great Reset guy.
- Klaus Schwab grew up in Nazi Germany. So why is he still into eugenics?
- Is the Fourth Industrial Revolution the Fourth Reich?
- Question for Democrats: Do you hate America?
- Biden's Infrastructure Plan: Smart roads for smart cars. (Driving your own car, RIP)
- 'Build Back Better'--what does it really mean?
- Is the Great Reset just another wild conspiracy theory?
- Excerpts from the 3 books by Klaus Schwab. You ready for the future?
- Hopeful Sign: Remember when homeschooling was illegal? God intervened and now the whole world is home-schooling.
The Great Reset: Davos & the Plot to Cancel Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb9jRqgDOJ8
Stay Connected to RTV. Sign up for Michael Matt’s E-blast: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today/free-remnant-updates
Subscribe to The Remnant Newspaper: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today
Subscribe to Remnant TV's independent platform: https://remnant-tv.com/user
Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
Shop REMNANT MERCH: https://shop.remnantnewspaper.com/
Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Michael_J_Matt
Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733
Follow Michael Matt on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MichaelMatt/posts
Follow Michael Matt on MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/michaelmatt3
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