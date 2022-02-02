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Standing Up For Your Rights: Affidavit Testimony by Wailani
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Wailani shares how she has stood up for her rights and served many discriminating businesses with affidavits and notices. She also shared which businesses did not discriminate.
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
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