Ukrainian advance in all regions has stopped. In the south of the country, Ukrainian forces are preparing for further offensive deep in the region. Russian artillery and warplanes are heavily attacking the amassing forces of the enemy.

The Ukrainian command is regrouping forces along the entire front line in the region before the upcoming offensives on Kherson and Novaya Kakhovka.

On the left bank of the Ingulets River, Russian precise strikes destroyed three Ukrainian pontoon crossings — in Velike Artakovo, Belaya Krynitsa, Novogrigorivka. Clashes continue in the area of Davidov Brod.

On the morning of October 7, Ukrainian militants struck a residential quarter in Kherson with HIMARS MLRS. Five civilians were killed after a precision-guided missile hit a bus.

In the north-eastern front, Ukrainian forces have not managed to advance in the recent days.

The Ukrainian military is regrouping forces preparing to further attack Svatovo and Kremennaya. Reconnaissance groups and foreign UAVs are active in the region. Russian units are preparing for the defense. Most of civilians were evacuated.

In turn, Russian-led forces continue their slow advance in the DPR. In the Bakhmut region, they took control of the villages of Otradovka and Veselaya Dolyna. Ukrainian forces are still fighting on the western outskirts of Zaitsevo. In the town of Bakhmut, Wagner fighters took control of the Asphalt Plant.

In the Zaporozhie region, the Ukrainian military command is reinforcing positions apparently preparing for large-scaled offensive. The attacks are expected to come in the directions Melitopol and Berdyansk. Offensive operations could be carried out in the area of the Zaporozhie NPP as well. The Ukrainian maneuvres could be also aimed at distraction of the Russian military from other regions.

After the four former regions of Ukraine entered the Russian Federation, Moscow clarified that it can use all means to protect its territories, including nuclear weapons. At the same time, it was noted that their deployment is only possible in accordance to the Russian military doctrine and the fundamental laws of state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence. Thus, their deployment is possible in the case of aggression against Russia or its allies with the use of weapons of mass destruction, or aggression with the use of conventional weapons, when the existence of the state itself is threatened.

Blaming Russia, the Kiev regime called on NATO to launch “preventive” strikes against Russia, and not “wait for Russia’s nuclear strikes.”

“What should NATO do? Exclude the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons…. Preemptive strikes so that they know what will happen to them if they do use. That’s what NATO should do: review the order of use,” said Zelensky.

Moscow assesses his demands as call for the outbreak of World War. The West is inflaming a nuclear war, and the puppet instable Zelensky has turned into a monster whose hands can destroy the planet, the Russian Foreign ministry responded.

Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT