STUDY FINDS THAT ☠ GIRL SCOUT COOKIES ARE TOXIC
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
406 views • 3 months ago

WHAT??? Girl Scout cookies???


Source: https://x.com/atensnut/status/1883871888218411149


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9id6r5


We wrote about it here [excerpt]:


Honeycutt and others assert that the Girl Scouts organization must address whether reformulating these products to prioritize consumer safety aligns with their core mission, which they claim is to promote the health and well-being of the girls and communities they serve. The article notes that taking action to make their cookies healthier would not only protect public trust but also strengthen the Girl Scouts’ dedication to its stated values of building “courage, confidence, and character” in young girls. As the authors point out, financially, the Girl Scouts appears capable of implementing such significant changes, with reported revenue of $112 million in 2020 and an $800 million annual cookie enterprise selling over 200 million boxes. Reformulating its cookie ingredients would undoubtedly reflect the company’s values and commitment to empowering its members and communities. They believe the solution is organic, regenerative farming, writing in GMO Science:


“The Girl Scouts could lead the way in transforming our food and farming system by championing toxic-free, nutrient-dense cookies made with organic and regeneratively grown ingredients. Selling 200 million cookies each year, primarily made of wheat flour, equates to a buying power of over 2.2 million bushels of wheat at a market price of $7.15 per bushel which equals approximately 16 million dollars’ worth of wheat.


https://thehighwire.com/editorial/study-finds-that-girl-scout-cookies-are-toxic/


The MULTI PRONGED ATTACK comes from the most unlikely of attack vectors

