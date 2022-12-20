Ben Bergquam：Media and Individuals That Are Aiding Enemies and Abetting in America Must Be Investigated

https://gnews.org/articles/604838
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Ben Bergquam：In a world of propaganda and lies, fake news media, CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, all of these organizations are sold out. And they have to be called out. We have to investigate these organizations and individuals that are aiding and abetting enemies of this nation.
