Todays Inexplicable Excess Mortality Rate Foreseen In 2014 ?
WolfgangWolf
Published 15 hours ago

Is it surprising that the Deagle company (https://deagel.com/) predicted a huge worldwide loss of people in the individual countries of the West on its website in 2014 ? Is it related to the Covid 19 vaccinations ? Haven't we had an inexplicable excess mortality rate for some time now ?

Keywords
vaccine genocidemortality ratevaccine democide

