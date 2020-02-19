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Society is One Big Satanic Ritual - Episode 214
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106 views • February 19, 2020
Mark Passio gives a run down on the mind control methodologies being used against the masses in order to steer societies, and drive the world populations deeper into ego based depravity and bondage. Unless we educate ourselves as individuals, with certain knowledge, apply it in our lives, and aggregate that knowledge to others, we will continue to add to world chaos and the total enslavement of humanity.
You can check Mark's site out here for his other podcasts and a wealth of knowledge; http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/
You can check Mark's site out here for his other podcasts and a wealth of knowledge; http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/
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