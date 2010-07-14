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The Alex Jones Show: Wednesday, July 14, 2010
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30 views • November 22, 2021
Alex talks with Larry Pratt, the executive director of Gun Owners of America, a U.S.-based firearms lobbying group, and a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates. Pratt has founded a variety of organizations, including English First, Gun Owners of America, U.S. Border Control, and Committee to Protect the Family. Alex also talks with Richard Reeves, the host of "Frontline Texas." Reeves confronted Texas governor Rick Perry on the shut down of the Texas Gun Shows event in Austin, Texas.
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