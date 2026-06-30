6.30.26 - The Final Day of the Month of Blech! And whose side is SCOTUS on??

We will look back at some of the low-lights from the month of decadence, debauchery, duplicity, debasement, disgust and Democrats, including far too many grooming episodes to count. Then, we'll welcome back U.S. Civil Rights Commissioner Peter Kirsanow, who has testified at the confirmation hearings of at least three U.S. Supreme Court justices, and get his thoughts on some of the disappointing rulings SCOTUS has delivered in the last few days. We'll also get his prediction on the crucial 14th Amendment challenge.



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