🤡 If You’re Going to Be a Fool, Do It Right

🙏 Thanks for being willing to learn, heal, laugh and change through LIFE POETRY, sponsored by Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads at https://solluckman.substack.com, where the odds are stacked against boredom and complacency.

👍 For additional mission-critical FREE CONTENT for transcending the NPC herd, check out http://www.crowrising.com, https://t.me/solluckman & https://snooze2awaken.com.

📝 Enjoy the TRANSCRIPT for this video at https://solluckman.substack.com/p/if-youre-going-to-be-a-fool-do-it.

———————————————————————

╔═╦╗╔╦╗╔═╦═╦╦╦╦╗╔═╗

║╚╣║║║╚╣╚╣╔╣╔╣║╚╣═╣

╠╗║╚╝║║╠╗║╚╣║║║║║═╣

╚═╩══╩═╩═╩═╩╝╚╩═╩═╝

🧨 SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/CrowRising

❤️ Please comment, like, subscribe & consider additionally supporting this channel.

👉 Heal & Transform Your Life

http://www.phoenixregenetics.org

👉 Potentiate Your DNA

https://amzn.to/3vaUWyl (affiliate link)

👉 Donate bitcoin

14ptJHFnNTxRnm757CxAWFtXfggy8BpwHG

👉 Donate with PayPal

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XRGGCMU8TBE2G

👉 Purchase Sol Luckman’s newest award-winning book

https://amzn.to/3B72fLf (affiliate link)