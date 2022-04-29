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We the People or We the States: Patrick Henry’s Anti-Federalist Speech No. 1
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40 views • April 29, 2022
In his first speech at the Virginia Ratifying Convention, Patrick Henry challenged the legitimacy of the Philadelphia Convention of 1787, warned against consolidation, and argued that a federal system should start with We the States.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 29, 2022
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 29, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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