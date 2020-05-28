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Disney presents reopening plan for Orlando theme parks
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6 views • May 28, 2020
Former Walt Disney Imagineer and SottoStudios President Eddie Sotto argues while he, and many others, still want to go to reopened Disney parks, the company will have to work to prevent coronavirus safety measures from taking away some of the ‘magic.’
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