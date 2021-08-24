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Global Genocide Alert! Thousands of Scientists Confirm Covid Vaccines Are Designed to Slowly Kill Their Victims – FULL SHOW 8/23/21
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370 views • August 24, 2021
Now that the criminal FDA has given approval for the experimental spike protein injection, the Deep State moves to its next target: children and babies. Also, we cover the latest on the Afghanistan collapse & take your calls with special guests and more!
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