MUST HEAR TESTIMONY****911****JUST A MAN SPEAKING 30

Throughout biblical ancient times even in this time The Most High has always operated and controlled the kingdoms of men 'NOT' satan. Satan is under the control of The Most High and can only do what he allows him to. This is a testimony based on 911. We all know about the inside jobs with the satanic elite governments however there was an even greater inside job that was done that others 'DO NOT' know to talk about.



Isaiah 45:7

I form the light, and create darkness: I make peace, and create evil: I the LORD do all these things.

Isaiah 40:15

Behold, the nations are as a drop of a bucket, and are counted as the small dust of the balance: behold, he taketh up the isles as a very little thing.

Isiaha 40:17

All nations before him are as nothing; and they are counted to him less than nothing, and vanity.

Job 12:23

He increaseth the nations, and destroyeth them: he enlargeth the nations, and straiteneth them again.

Job 12:24

He taketh away the heart of the chief of the people of the earth, and causeth them to wander in a wilderness where there is no way.

Job 12:25

They grope in the dark without light, and he maketh them to stagger like a drunken man.

Turn to Christ Yashaya while there is still time. Acts 2:38. Blessings:)))