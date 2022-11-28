Welcome To Proverbs Club.Answering The Folly Of A Fool.

Proverbs 26:5 (NIV).

5) Answer a fool according to his folly,

or he will be wise in his own eyes.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Challenge foolish statements to humble the fool.

Do so as privately as possible, to reduce his embarrassment.

