Is the Stock Market about to Crash? 11/26/2020

The Stock Market has reached an all time high last Monday with 30 000. Did the Stock Market go up when President Trump won back in 2016? If so, why is the Stock Market going up now that they believe that Biden has won? The big question today is what is going to happen to the Stock Market if they announce that Trump indeed won?Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:Visit us online at:EMP Shields:www.empshield.comPromo Code: ProphecyTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.comPromo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:www.heavensharvest.comPromo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112If you want to find out more about our Church, please visit:www.spiritofprophecychurch.com