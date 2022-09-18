【Эксклюзив】9/18/2022 Майлз Квок: У Путинга сквамозно-клеточная карцинома с метастазами. Ему осталось жить менее 12 месяцев. Не сойдет ли Путин с ума в свои последние дни и не решит ли разбомбить атомные электростанции Украины или применить ядерное и химическое оружие?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.