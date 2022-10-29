Die Übersetzung erfolgte von den englischen Untertiteln ins Deutsche. Die englische Version ist schon nicht perfekt und auch die deutsche Version kann nicht besser werden aber wer nur deutsch versteht, hat auch durch diese nicht perfekte Übersetzung einen Gewinn ;-)
Etwas mehr Infos hier: https://exitmatrix.net/2021/10/14/horror-aluminiumhaltige-lebensformen-in-impfstoffen-unter-dem-mikroskop-dr-franc-zalewski-deutsch-kurzfassung/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.