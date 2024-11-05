Quartet Forecast: Shockwaves and Unrest

In the latest Quartet Forecast, John, Gregg, Penny and Kingsley discuss a convergence of high-stakes events expected within the next two weeks, beyond the U.S. election. They anticipate significant financial disruptions, potentially crystallizing around December 7, as signs of economic instability increase globally. The panel foresees a "psychological shock" related to the election outcome, with heightened social tensions and unrest as people confront uncertainty and financial strain. Additionally, there’s an expectation that geopolitical or media distractions may emerge to shift public focus from the evolving financial and social landscape.





