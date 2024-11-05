BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Quartet Forecast: Shockwaves and Unrest
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
52 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • 6 months ago

In the latest Quartet Forecast, John, Gregg, Penny and Kingsley discuss a convergence of high-stakes events expected within the next two weeks, beyond the U.S. election. They anticipate significant financial disruptions, potentially crystallizing around December 7, as signs of economic instability increase globally. The panel foresees a "psychological shock" related to the election outcome, with heightened social tensions and unrest as people confront uncertainty and financial strain. Additionally, there’s an expectation that geopolitical or media distractions may emerge to shift public focus from the evolving financial and social landscape.


Don't forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and SHARE our content!



We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when new content is released. See you there!

Keywords
social unrestfuture trendselection 2024market volatilitydollar declineeconomic instabilitymiddle east tensionsfinancial predictionsglobal tensionsfinancial shockpension taxationinvestor anxietygold surgebitcoin highspsychological shockstatus quo disruptionsocial bonds breakdowngeopolitical distractionsoctober forecastquartet forecast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy