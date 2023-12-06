SHaDoWCa7 sings The Sword of the Seraphs Battle Hymn - Over the Hills They Come

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
This haunting battle hymn was written by Paul Johnson and produced by SHaDoWCa7. It was originally posted on YouTube on January 24, 2013.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Lyrics: The Sword of the Seraphs
Far over the hills they come
With many a cries they drum
The fiery sky, the curdling cry, many a more will come!
The swords are held up high
At Veldor Valley we die
The wall we stand, defend the land, or we fall tonight!
The bows are strung so tight
Our darkest foe we fight
Arrows will fly, foes shall die, again we see the light!
The darkness falls to peace
The morning's golden fleece
Away we march, through liberty's arch, today our freedom's won!
Far over the hills they come
With many a cries they drum
The fiery sky, the curdling cry, many a more will come!
The swords are held up high
At Dreorsten Plains we die
The fields we stand, defend the land, or we fall tonight!
The light gives way
Into the darkening day
Away we march, through Underworld's arch, forever my peace is won!
The darkness falls to peace
The morning's golden fleece
Away we march, through liberty's arch, today our freedom's won!
