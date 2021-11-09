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New to Firearms? Start Here...
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141 views • November 09, 2021
Let our instructors help you get started on your path to becoming a responsibly armed American! ********** Sign up today for our CCW Permit Course! Visit: bit.ly/CCWSpringfieldMO
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Let’s connect on social:
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********** Interested in our other training classes? **********
Check out the complete course list at: https://bit.ly/3yiUmy8
Let’s connect on social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/downtowntactical/
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/DowntownTacticalTrainingSchool/
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