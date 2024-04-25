NWO: The Vatican's Club of Rome unveils plan for the world's depopulation

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Banned Video





Satan’s Vatican’s Club of Rome unveil their plan for the world’s depopulation.





Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]