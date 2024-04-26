3000 Souls Saved: The Result of Peter's Preaching

This podcast episode explores the transformative message preached by Peter after his conversion and calling to be a fisher of men, emphasizing the significance of following Jesus, repentance, baptism, and living in accordance with the teachings of the Lord. Through Peter's example, it calls on individuals to leave their old lives behind and embrace a new identity in Christ, highlighting the immediate and profound impact of Peter's preaching, which led to the conversion of 3000 souls. The script encourages listeners not to be disheartened by past mistakes, reminding them of Jesus' intercession and the church's support. It concludes with a prayer for listeners to find encouragement in God's word and share it with others, underlining the importance of giving second chances and supporting each other in faith.



00:00 Opening Praise and Introduction

00:17 Exploring the Power of Invitation: Let Jesus Into Your Heart

00:52 Peter's Transformation and Mission

01:14 The Impact of Peter's Message

02:11 Following Jesus: A Call to Action

05:21 The Results of True Repentance

07:10 The Early Church: Unity and Growth

09:02 Encouragement and Restoration

10:59 Closing Prayer and Encouragement

