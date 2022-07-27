Health Survival 2000 Part 7 Gary Martin ND : They had no say. Rearing children.

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The year 2000. Gary Martin shares good advice regarding parenting, from pre conception through to training your growing children.
Subjects include: Folic acid, allergies, best milk for babies, formulas, goats milk, when to introduce solids, epilepsy, bed wetting.
Fresh air. Sunlight. Abstemiousness. Water. Proper Diet. Rest. Exercise. Trust in Divine Power.