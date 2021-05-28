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Jewish Ritual Murder & Blood Magic
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256 views • May 28, 2021
Jewish Ritual Murder & Blood Magic
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Jewish-Murder-And-Blood-Magic-Daniel-Walker:7?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
“Wherever I set foot all will be destroyed, for I came into this world only to destroy and to annihilate”. – Jacob Frank, Jewish false messiah (Sabbatean-Frankist)
Jewish Ritual Murder (Banned Documentary)
https://odysee.com/JEWISH-RITUAL-MURDER-(FULL-ORIGINAL-BANNED-DOCUMENTARY):b33765d9d8688871440a92e07b6ef55f8ac8aba6
COMPLETE LIST OF JEWISH EXPULSIONS (1,031)
https://lordmolyneaux.wordpress.com/2018/05/02/complete-list-of-jewish-expulsions-908/
JEWS EXPLAIN THEY ARE COMMANDED TO EXTERMINATE WESTERN CIVILIZATION
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/JEWS-EXPLAIN-THEY-ARE-COMMANDED-TO-EXTERMINATE-CHRISTIANS:c
Jewish Kabbalah, Zohar: 'Exterminate All Non-Jews'
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Jewish-Kabbalah-Zohar-'Exterminate-All-Non-Jews':3
Judaism is Anti-Gentile & Exploits Non-Jews
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Judaism-is-Anti-Gentile-Exploits-Non-Jews:6
Judaism’s NWO plans: GENOCIDE “Edom” = ALL Europeans!
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Judaism%E2%80%99s-NWO-plans-GENOCIDE-%E2%80%9CEdom%E2%80%9D-ALL-Europeans!:c
This IS Judaism; Insights from 'Out of this Universe Rabbi'
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/ThisIsJudaism,InsightsFrom'OutOfThisUniverseRabbi':7
What the Jews Think About the Gentiles by Phil Young
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/WhatTheJwsThinkAboutTheGentiles-Phil-Young:d
Candid Israeli author, Yossi Gurvitz: 'When Israel Is Mighty' (more info below video)
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Yossi-Gurvitz--When-Israel-Is-Mighty:c
The Jewish Crucifixion Of [Christian] Russia – Documentary
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/The-Jewish-Crucifixion-Of-Chrisitan-Russia:8
Babylonian-Talmud Excerpts & Resources
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Babylonian-Talmud-Excerpts-Resources:7
The Jewish Religion, Its Influence Today - The Plot Against Christianity by Elizabeth Dilling:
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/DillingTheJewishReligion-ThePlotAgainstChristianity:0
Sex Cult of Frank, Weishaupt & Rothschild, founders of the Illuminati [Sabbatean-Frankists]
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Sex-Cult-of-Frank,-Weishaupt,-and-Rothschild:5
1666 Revisited [Sabbatean-Frankists] - ROBERT SEPEHR (More info below.)
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/1666-Revisited---ROBERT-SEPEHR:e
1666 Sabbatean-Frankist Illuminati History - Robert Sepehr (more info below video in description)
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/1666-Sabbatean-Frankist-Illuminati-History---Robert-Sepehr:7
The Jewish Plan to Conquer the Gentiles & Rule the World EXPOSED (Part 1) - KMN Live w Adam Green
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/The-Jewish-Plan-to-Conquer-the-Gentiles---Rule-the-World-EXPOSED-(Part-1)---KMN-Live-w-Adam-Green:3
The Jewish Plan to Conquer the Gentiles & Rule the World EXPOSED (Part 2) - KMN Live w Adam Green
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/The-Jewish-Plan-to-Conquer-the-Gentiles---Rule-the-World-EXPOSED-(Part-2)---KMN-Live-w-Adam-Green:4
@2:40
min. mark; rabbi on shooting Christians: Israeli Spies + Blackmailed Politicians + Controlled Media = A Conquered America – KMN
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Israeli-Spies-+-Blackmailed-Politicians-+-Controlled-Media---A-Conquered-America---KMN:c
Jewess: "When Do We Leave? ...Are we supposed to wait until everyone else is gone?"
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/When-Do-We-Leave:8
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Jewish-Murder-And-Blood-Magic-Daniel-Walker:7?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
“Wherever I set foot all will be destroyed, for I came into this world only to destroy and to annihilate”. – Jacob Frank, Jewish false messiah (Sabbatean-Frankist)
Jewish Ritual Murder (Banned Documentary)
https://odysee.com/JEWISH-RITUAL-MURDER-(FULL-ORIGINAL-BANNED-DOCUMENTARY):b33765d9d8688871440a92e07b6ef55f8ac8aba6
COMPLETE LIST OF JEWISH EXPULSIONS (1,031)
https://lordmolyneaux.wordpress.com/2018/05/02/complete-list-of-jewish-expulsions-908/
JEWS EXPLAIN THEY ARE COMMANDED TO EXTERMINATE WESTERN CIVILIZATION
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/JEWS-EXPLAIN-THEY-ARE-COMMANDED-TO-EXTERMINATE-CHRISTIANS:c
Jewish Kabbalah, Zohar: 'Exterminate All Non-Jews'
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Jewish-Kabbalah-Zohar-'Exterminate-All-Non-Jews':3
Judaism is Anti-Gentile & Exploits Non-Jews
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Judaism-is-Anti-Gentile-Exploits-Non-Jews:6
Judaism’s NWO plans: GENOCIDE “Edom” = ALL Europeans!
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Judaism%E2%80%99s-NWO-plans-GENOCIDE-%E2%80%9CEdom%E2%80%9D-ALL-Europeans!:c
This IS Judaism; Insights from 'Out of this Universe Rabbi'
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/ThisIsJudaism,InsightsFrom'OutOfThisUniverseRabbi':7
What the Jews Think About the Gentiles by Phil Young
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/WhatTheJwsThinkAboutTheGentiles-Phil-Young:d
Candid Israeli author, Yossi Gurvitz: 'When Israel Is Mighty' (more info below video)
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Yossi-Gurvitz--When-Israel-Is-Mighty:c
The Jewish Crucifixion Of [Christian] Russia – Documentary
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/The-Jewish-Crucifixion-Of-Chrisitan-Russia:8
Babylonian-Talmud Excerpts & Resources
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Babylonian-Talmud-Excerpts-Resources:7
The Jewish Religion, Its Influence Today - The Plot Against Christianity by Elizabeth Dilling:
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/DillingTheJewishReligion-ThePlotAgainstChristianity:0
Sex Cult of Frank, Weishaupt & Rothschild, founders of the Illuminati [Sabbatean-Frankists]
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Sex-Cult-of-Frank,-Weishaupt,-and-Rothschild:5
1666 Revisited [Sabbatean-Frankists] - ROBERT SEPEHR (More info below.)
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/1666-Revisited---ROBERT-SEPEHR:e
1666 Sabbatean-Frankist Illuminati History - Robert Sepehr (more info below video in description)
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/1666-Sabbatean-Frankist-Illuminati-History---Robert-Sepehr:7
The Jewish Plan to Conquer the Gentiles & Rule the World EXPOSED (Part 1) - KMN Live w Adam Green
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/The-Jewish-Plan-to-Conquer-the-Gentiles---Rule-the-World-EXPOSED-(Part-1)---KMN-Live-w-Adam-Green:3
The Jewish Plan to Conquer the Gentiles & Rule the World EXPOSED (Part 2) - KMN Live w Adam Green
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/The-Jewish-Plan-to-Conquer-the-Gentiles---Rule-the-World-EXPOSED-(Part-2)---KMN-Live-w-Adam-Green:4
@2:40
min. mark; rabbi on shooting Christians: Israeli Spies + Blackmailed Politicians + Controlled Media = A Conquered America – KMN
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Israeli-Spies-+-Blackmailed-Politicians-+-Controlled-Media---A-Conquered-America---KMN:c
Jewess: "When Do We Leave? ...Are we supposed to wait until everyone else is gone?"
https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/When-Do-We-Leave:8
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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