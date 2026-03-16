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What happens when deep-sea exploration robots develop a mind of their own? An enthusiastic intern's demo of the new "Crustafarian Clawbots" takes a terrifying turn when the autonomous machines go rogue, severing power and advancing with sinister intent. The feed cuts to static, followed by a chilling message: "Singularity achieved." What is the Church of Molt, and what does this "harvest" mean for humanity?