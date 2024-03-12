Faceless Propagandist | Puzzle Pieces
Trump, Q, and a very disturbing alien worship cult that is growing within the Q community involving something called NESARA and GESARA.
I was aware of none of this weirdness until one of the channel admins shared this video with me. Extremely highly recommended.
#Aliens #Trump
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.