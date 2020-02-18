The 666-uation in Kenya

We recently released a video on this channel called "The Mark of the Beast is Here!". In that video, we discussed the new Huduma card in Kenya and its relation to the mark of the beast prophecy (666). After that video was released, the Kenyan government publicly denied these links. The actual mark of the beast will most likely be something like an RFID implant, which will go in the right hand or forehead. However, the growing trend toward a cashless economic system and government control (like we see in China's social credit system), IS paving the way for the final mark of the beast. So don't be fooled by propaganda which tries to downplay where all this is heading.