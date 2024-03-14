QORTAL ~ HOW TO SERIES: Create A Qortal Account Demo By Jason Crowe (crowetic) Founder of Qortal

In this Qortal How To Video Tutorial Jason Crowe (crowetic), founder of Qortal, walks us through some of the basic and some of the advanced the details including the different log-in options when creating a new Qortal account.
source: crowetic
qortal://WEBSITE/crowetic/how-to.html
web2 link:
http://qortal.name/crowetic/how-to-html
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SPECIAL OFFER:
WIN 10 QORT COINS FOR PLAYING THE LEPRECHAUN CHALLENGE!
See details on how to play at this Brighteon Video:
QORTAL NETWORK ~ SAVE THE LEPRECHAUN CHALLENGE ~ 1000 QORT COIN GIVEAWAY!!
https://www.brighteon.com/82840c80-3002-40e9-b564-0955213595f3
