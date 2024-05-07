Video of a Militant Recruiter beating a Civilian is being circulated online - Odessa region

A video of a militant beating a civilian is being circulated online.
The public claims that the incident occurred in Bolgrad, Odessa region, and the video shows an employee of the TCC forcefully mobilizing civilian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.