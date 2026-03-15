Understanding UN Agenda 2030: The Blueprint for a Global Police State – Part One

John Michael Chambers draws from his 2017 book Trump and the Resurrection of America to expose the true nature of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda—a document unveiled in 2015 that masquerades as a plan for sustainability while laying the groundwork for global totalitarianism.





The language is warm. The goals sound noble. But the hidden reality is something else entirely.





Goal One: End poverty everywhere.

Hidden reality: Put everyone on government welfare—food stamps, housing subsidies, handouts—turning citizens into obedient slaves of a global government. Mass victimization taught. Upward mobility denied.





Goal Two: End hunger, achieve food security, promote sustainable agriculture.

Hidden reality: Flood the planet with GMOs and patented seeds from corporations like Monsanto. Increase the use of deadly herbicides under the guise of crop output. Genetically modify plants without regard for long-term ecological consequences.





Goal Three: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all.

Hidden reality: Mandate 100+ vaccines for children and adults at gunpoint. Threaten parents with arrest. Push heavy medication on children through "screening programs." Call mass medication "prevention."





Nowhere in the document does it mention human freedom. Nowhere does it explain how these goals will be achieved—because the answer is centralization, coercion, and control.





This is not a conspiracy. This is the published agenda of the United Nations. And it is being dismantled as we speak.





Understand the plan. Recognize the language. Guard your freedom.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



