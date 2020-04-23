© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China Triggers Global Starvation
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • April 23, 2020
The shipping off of American pork to China during a pandemic caused by the Chinese as the UN predicts famines of biblical proportions shouldn’t sit well with any American. Meanwhile China just reported another case of African swine fever. Just one in a dozen cases in the last 2 months. Devastating the Chinese herd and increasing demand from U.S. pig farms.And now the Chinese Coronavirus threatens American food producers. China’s Coronavirus is nothing short of an act of war disguised in no fault propaganda. Putting millions out of work. Decimating small businesses. Bringing our education system to a stand still. And undermining our food supply. While China openly celebrates the death of American Democracy.
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
• Gab: https://gab.com/The-Resistance-1776
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/TR76News
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
• Gab: https://gab.com/The-Resistance-1776
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/TR76News
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.