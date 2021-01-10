© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney. Special Forces and Pelosi's laptop. EAS FCC Memo. Pence the traitor. CCP dupes in USA in panic mode.
Follow
14
Download MP3
Share
Report
5041 views • January 10, 2021
Lt Gen Tom McInerney speaking to guests about the Special Forces infiltrating ANTIFA and who has Pelosi's laptop. The FCC issued an EAS bulletin this week about carrying ALL President Trump's messages. Lt. Gen. McInerney wants to know why the enemy is in panic mode if President Trump is leaving in a few days. Is someone, a stool pigeon, ready to spill the beans on the traitors? Why did the Lt. Gen. call Mike Pence a traitor. This is an engaging 13 minute video from someone's smart phone.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.