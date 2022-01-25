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Scaredemic Crumbles
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230 views • January 25, 2022
Not just the scaredemic narrative, but all the false narratives propagated by the Marxist cabal are crumbling. The signs are everywhere, and Freedom on Deck will point them out for the next little while with our guests: Lee Elci, Alexis Fargosa and Eric Caron.
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://www.949newsnow.com/show/lee-elci-show/
https://c-fam.org/language/english/?post_type=friday_fax
https://switchedonlife.com/about-eric-caron-author-of-switched-on/
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://www.949newsnow.com/show/lee-elci-show/
https://c-fam.org/language/english/?post_type=friday_fax
https://switchedonlife.com/about-eric-caron-author-of-switched-on/
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