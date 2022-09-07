[Bidan]'s Bummer Summer

Joe Had A Memorable Summer

* He broke some records.

* Quadruple-vaxxed Joe got COVID twice.

* He ignored leftist wannabe assassins.

* He was addicted to vacation.

* His approval rating hit rock bottom.

* He’s a recession denier.

* He even started bribing people.

* The deep state never left his side.

* He divides half the country — then forgot what he said.

* The media took this and ran with it: a civil war is brewing!

* Raskin defines fascism.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 6 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6311958235112

