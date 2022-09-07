[Bidan]'s Bummer Summer

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Joe Had A Memorable Summer
* He broke some records.
* Quadruple-vaxxed Joe got COVID twice.
* He ignored leftist wannabe assassins.
* He was addicted to vacation.
* His approval rating hit rock bottom.
* He’s a recession denier.
* He even started bribing people.
* The deep state never left his side.
* He divides half the country — then forgot what he said.
* The media took this and ran with it: a civil war is brewing!
* Raskin defines fascism.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 6 September 2022