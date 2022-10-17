Aaron Brickman and Mike Adams discuss the Fourth Turning and the RISE and FALL of civilizations

- Cycles analysis of what's next in the financial markets

- The Fed is absolutely determined to break the financial markets no matter what

- Hard times are the crucible during which capable people are formed

- The collapse is a necessary step for humanity to get back to reality

- The future is not set: We must TAKE ACTION to determine how it goes

- If you are waiting for the Rapture (or "Q") to save you, you're doing it wrong

- If the Dow drops to 21,000, it will likely continue all the way to 13,000

- Under 21,000 we start to see cascading banking failures

- Russia is amassing troops for a strategic purpose, and they won't sit for long

- Ultimately there is GOOD NEWS for the re-founding of human civilization

- Prepare for massive, historic and sudden shifts of finance, politics, technology and more





