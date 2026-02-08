France Moves to Verify Everyone on Social Media - Macron

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Macron Admits the Quiet Part Out Loud: France Moves to Verify Everyone on Social Media
France is moving to require age verification for all social media logins, using tools such as face scans, biometric checks, or ID-based systems — not just for minors, but for everyone. Defending the plan, President Emmanuel Macron was blunt: “It’s exactly the same thing we did for porn sites.” He added the quiet part out loud: “That means we’ll be checking on everyone.” This is no longer a targeted child-protection measure; it’s universal digital gating.
The proposal builds on France’s earlier rollout of mandatory age checks for adult websites, which already pushed platforms toward facial analysis and third-party identity verification. That model is now being extended to social media under the banner of protecting under-15s — but the mechanism requires every user to prove who they are before logging in. In practice, anonymity gives way to pre-clearance, and access to public digital spaces becomes conditional on biometric or state-linked verification.
This matters because it sets a precedent. Once identity checks become the price of entry for everyday communication, the infrastructure for constant verification is in place — and easily repurposed. Critics warn this is how child-safety rhetoric morphs into population-wide digital surveillance by default, enforced through private platforms at state direction. France isn’t just regulating platforms here; it’s normalizing the idea that participation online begins with proving your face, your papers, or both.