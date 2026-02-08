BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

France Moves to Verify Everyone on Social Media - Macron
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1348 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • 21 hours ago

Macron Admits the Quiet Part Out Loud: France Moves to Verify Everyone on Social Media

France is moving to require age verification for all social media logins, using tools such as face scans, biometric checks, or ID-based systems — not just for minors, but for everyone. Defending the plan, President Emmanuel Macron was blunt: “It’s exactly the same thing we did for porn sites.” He added the quiet part out loud: “That means we’ll be checking on everyone.” This is no longer a targeted child-protection measure; it’s universal digital gating.

The proposal builds on France’s earlier rollout of mandatory age checks for adult websites, which already pushed platforms toward facial analysis and third-party identity verification. That model is now being extended to social media under the banner of protecting under-15s — but the mechanism requires every user to prove who they are before logging in. In practice, anonymity gives way to pre-clearance, and access to public digital spaces becomes conditional on biometric or state-linked verification.

This matters because it sets a precedent. Once identity checks become the price of entry for everyday communication, the infrastructure for constant verification is in place — and easily repurposed. Critics warn this is how child-safety rhetoric morphs into population-wide digital surveillance by default, enforced through private platforms at state direction. France isn’t just regulating platforms here; it’s normalizing the idea that participation online begins with proving your face, your papers, or both.


Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Explosive Epstein emails claim Bill Gates caught STD from &#8220;Russian girls,&#8221; sought antibiotics for Melinda

Explosive Epstein emails claim Bill Gates caught STD from “Russian girls,” sought antibiotics for Melinda

Kevin Hughes
U.S. grows more dependent on foreign mineral imports, USGS report finds

U.S. grows more dependent on foreign mineral imports, USGS report finds

Laura Harris
The Great Reveal: Exposing the globalist deception and reclaiming human sovereignty

The Great Reveal: Exposing the globalist deception and reclaiming human sovereignty

Belle Carter
From Inflation to Hyperinflation: The Gathering Monetary Hurricane

From Inflation to Hyperinflation: The Gathering Monetary Hurricane

Sterling Ashworth
NIH&#8217;s East Palestine Office: Too Little, Too Late After Systemic Failure

NIH’s East Palestine Office: Too Little, Too Late After Systemic Failure

Coco Somers
Trump acknowledges need for softer immigration tactics following fatal Minneapolis incidents

Trump acknowledges need for softer immigration tactics following fatal Minneapolis incidents

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy