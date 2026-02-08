France Moves to Verify Everyone on Social Media - Macron

Macron Admits the Quiet Part Out Loud: France Moves to Verify Everyone on Social Media

France is moving to require age verification for all social media logins, using tools such as face scans, biometric checks, or ID-based systems — not just for minors, but for everyone. Defending the plan, President Emmanuel Macron was blunt: “It’s exactly the same thing we did for porn sites.” He added the quiet part out loud: “That means we’ll be checking on everyone.” This is no longer a targeted child-protection measure; it’s universal digital gating.

The proposal builds on France’s earlier rollout of mandatory age checks for adult websites, which already pushed platforms toward facial analysis and third-party identity verification. That model is now being extended to social media under the banner of protecting under-15s — but the mechanism requires every user to prove who they are before logging in. In practice, anonymity gives way to pre-clearance, and access to public digital spaces becomes conditional on biometric or state-linked verification.

This matters because it sets a precedent. Once identity checks become the price of entry for everyday communication, the infrastructure for constant verification is in place — and easily repurposed. Critics warn this is how child-safety rhetoric morphs into population-wide digital surveillance by default, enforced through private platforms at state direction. France isn’t just regulating platforms here; it’s normalizing the idea that participation online begins with proving your face, your papers, or both.



