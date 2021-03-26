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Vax101 What Mainstream Media Doesn't Tell You About Covid-19 Vaccines
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104 views • March 26, 2021
Some of the information in this video is specific to Hawaii
Topics:
1. The PCR test (at min. 1:30)
2. Covid-19 vaccines (at min. 9:57)
3. Are Covid-19 vaccines safe? (at min. 19:22)
4. What does it mean that they are 95% effective? (at min. 29:32)
5. Covid-19 vaccine injuries (at min. 36:55)
6. Is a Covid-19 vaccine necessary? (at min. 45:55)
7. Will it end the pandemic? (at min. 52:44)
8. Can my employer mandate the Covid-19 vaccine? (at hr/min. 1:09:12)
9. How to file an exemption (at hr/min. 1:09:12)
10 Reporting vaccine injuries and deaths (at hr/min. 1:19:58)
11. Activism! (at hr/min. 1:23:28)
Topics:
1. The PCR test (at min. 1:30)
2. Covid-19 vaccines (at min. 9:57)
3. Are Covid-19 vaccines safe? (at min. 19:22)
4. What does it mean that they are 95% effective? (at min. 29:32)
5. Covid-19 vaccine injuries (at min. 36:55)
6. Is a Covid-19 vaccine necessary? (at min. 45:55)
7. Will it end the pandemic? (at min. 52:44)
8. Can my employer mandate the Covid-19 vaccine? (at hr/min. 1:09:12)
9. How to file an exemption (at hr/min. 1:09:12)
10 Reporting vaccine injuries and deaths (at hr/min. 1:19:58)
11. Activism! (at hr/min. 1:23:28)
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