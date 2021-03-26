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Vax101 What Mainstream Media Doesn't Tell You About Covid-19 Vaccines
HealthFreedom808
HealthFreedom808
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104 views • March 26, 2021
Some of the information in this video is specific to Hawaii
Topics:
1. The PCR test (at min. 1:30)
2. Covid-19 vaccines (at min. 9:57)
3. Are Covid-19 vaccines safe? (at min. 19:22)
4. What does it mean that they are 95% effective? (at min. 29:32)
5. Covid-19 vaccine injuries (at min. 36:55)
6. Is a Covid-19 vaccine necessary? (at min. 45:55)
7. Will it end the pandemic? (at min. 52:44)
8. Can my employer mandate the Covid-19 vaccine? (at hr/min. 1:09:12)
9. How to file an exemption (at hr/min. 1:09:12)
10 Reporting vaccine injuries and deaths (at hr/min. 1:19:58)
11. Activism! (at hr/min. 1:23:28)
Keywords
vaccinescovidcovid-19 vaccine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy